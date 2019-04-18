|
|
Elizabeth A. (Keyes) Fleming, 86, formerly of Wallum Lake Rd., passed away Sat. April 13, 2019 at Life Care Center of Auburn after a period of declining health. She is survived by Arleen Goodman of AZ, Michael Fleming of FL, Mary Fleming of Auburn, MA and Patrick & Leslie Fleming of Douglas, MA; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; 5 siblings, Alice Walsh, Frank Keyes, Richard Keyes, Claire Keyes, Arthur Keyes and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by 2 daughters, Kathleen and Joyce Fleming, and 2 siblings, James Keyes and Patricia Murphy. Known as "Betty" to her family, she was born in Roslindale, MA on August 26, 1932. She was the daughter of James and Mary Ann (Reilly) Keyes and grew up in the Boston area attending their public schools. Elizabeth settled in Medway in 1967 and it was there that she raised her family. She owned and operated a licensed daycare out of her Medway home for many years. Taking care of small children gave her great joy. She was a Douglas resident for many years. Elizabeths memorial funeral Mass will be held on Sat., May 4 at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. in Douglas, burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeths memory may be made to: Catholic Charities Worcester County, 10 Hammond St., Worcester, MA 01610. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackman funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019