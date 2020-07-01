Emily Theresa (Solbo) Plott , 87, of Walpole died suddenly June 28, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald Plott of Walpole and Bruno Fiorio, Sr. of Franklin who she had two sons with. Born in Walpole, August 16,1932, the daughter of the late Albert and Devina (DiTommasso) Solbo, Emily was raised in Walpole and had lived in Franklin for 20 years before returning to Walpole. A graduate of Walpole High School, she had been the manager of the Walpole Launderette for many years. Prior to working at the launderette, she had worked at Kendall Mills and at the Whiting & Davis Company. Emily loved to be with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Paul Fiorio and his fianc Kathy of Franklin and Bruno Fiorio, Jr. and Nitza Rivera of Kissimmee, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly Fiorio and her husband Mike of Holliston and Krystal McCabe and her husband Nicholas of Kissimmee, Florida, and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Declan and several nieces and nephews. Emily was the sister of the late Shirley Fiorio, Christine Chase, Palma Padula, Charles Solbo, Albert Solbo, Ernest Solbo, Patrick Solbo, Emilio Solbo and Peter Solbo. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3 in Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00 Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, South Walpole. Donations may be made in her memory to HESSCO Elder Services, One Merchant Street, Sharon, MA 02067-1662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store