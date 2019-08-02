|
Ernest B. Garrity, III, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane C. (Romano) Garrity, who died in 2004. Born on June 10, 1938, in Fairfield, CT, he was the son of the late Ernest B. Jr. and Mary (Doherty) Garrity. He was raised and educated in Fairfield and was a graduate of Fairfield University. He also proudly served in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, Ernest was employed as a Claims Manager for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years. Mr. Garrity enjoyed golfing, watching his beloved Boston Red Sox, attending performances by the Celtic Woman, yearly trips to the Saratoga Springs, NY. Horse Track with his friends, annual family clam bakes at his home, spending his winters in Florida, and most importantly, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his four children, Matthew C. Garrity of Bedford, Mark Garrity of Franklin, David M. Garrity of Bloomington, IL, and Ernest B. Garrity, IV of Chester, NH; seven grandchildren, Alex and Jake Garrity, Eamon, Kieran and Declan Garrity, and Kaitlin and Grayson Garrity; three sisters, Maureen Keiser, Pat Ferrigno, and Kelly Garrity Wallace; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, August 5th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, at 10AM. Internment will be held privately at a later date. Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. Guestbook/ Directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019