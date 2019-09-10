|
Eva C. (Davidson) Cofrin 81, of Franklin died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Forge Hill Assisted Living in Franklin. She was the beloved wife of William G. Cofrin who died June of this year, the late Richard Trask who died in 2004 and Nicholas DiTondo of Franklin, the father of her three daughters. Born in Cambridge on August 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Eva (Morris) Davidson. Mrs. Cofrin grew up in Cambridge and resided in South Grafton, MA and North Fort Myers, FL before moving to Franklin. Before her retirement, she worked as a secretary for many years. Mrs. Cofrin enjoyed spending time at the Franklin Senior Center, was an avid card player, and loved to sew and quilt. She is survived by three daughters, Arleen Zimmerman and her husband Thomas of Louisville, OH, Maria Fachner and her husband Jack of Mendon and Lyn Kardatzke and her husband Timothy of Cambridge and her granddaughter Emily Kardatzke. She is also survived by her brother Gerald Davidson of Tilton, NH and her extended Cofrin family. Her funeral services are private at the request of her family and are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019