Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
261 West Wrentham Rd.
Cumberland, MA
-Evelyn Jeannette Gaudet Verna, 99, passed away Wed. evening, March 18, 2020, at the Pond Home in Wrentham, MA. after a long and full life. She was born November 27, 1920 in Cambridge, MA. to Peter and Marie (Leblanc) Gaudet. She was pre-deceased by her brothers & sisters, Loretta, Louis, Marie Yvonne & Alice, her daughter Jean Elizabeth, her husband Mario Verna (whom she married in 1956) and her ex-husband Jack McMurrough. She graduated from Cambridge High & Latin High School in 1938 and married Jack the same year. She attended Shepard Gill School of Nursing in the 1950s and became an LPN. She worked many years at Framingham Union and then at Wrentham State School eventually retiring from there in 1987. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, dancing, and traveling in her retirement. She was active in previous years at Franklin Senior Center and crocheted for local charities. Evelyn was known for her feisty, sassy personality. She is survived by her youngest brother Richard Gaudet and his wife Marcia of West Yarmouth, MA, a son Bruce, daughter Dianne, a grand-daughter Vera, her extended family and many nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her & Marios nieces Annemarie Prioriello & Terry Day and their families all in FL., nephew Joe Verna & his family of Franklin, and grand-daughter Christine Walsh, her husband Keith and adult children Michael and Julia of Wrentham. Local family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Rd, Cumberland, RI on Saturday March 28th, at 11AM. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or church Mass at this time. A Memorial Mass of celebration will be scheduled in the future. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage ST. is honored to assist Evelyns family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
