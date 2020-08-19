Frances Mitchell

Frances (Calia) Fabbricotti Mitchell, died peacefully in Worcester, MA on August 13th, 2020 at the age of 92. Frances is survived by her children, Roberta Mitchell, Joseph Fabbricotti and spouse, Holly Fabbricotti, Lisa Drake, Carl Fabbricotti, Edward C. Mitchell and Dorothea Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Joseph C. Fabbricotti as well as her husband of 36 years, Edward B. Mitchell. She leaves many family members and friends who loved her dearly including her brother, Frank Calia, and her late siblings, Pauline Calia DeConto and Vincent Calia. Nephews, nieces, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were a source of joy and pride for her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her wisdom, intelligence, joie de vivre, and outstanding culinary and baking skills. Private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of Frans life will take place at a future date. The family would like to thank the Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their care and support, and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).