Frederick H. Paulette. Sr. 79, of Medway passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Shirley A. (Rojee) Paulette for 57 years. Born in Medway on April 23, 1940, he was the son of the late Frederick Paulette and Helen (Ostrowski) Wallace and step-son of the late Clyde Wallace. Fred was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1958. He also attended Dean College and Bryant University. He proudly served in the Marine Corp for four years during the Vietnam War. Fred was a police officer for the Town of Medway for 27 years retiring in 1991 as sergeant. He then worked investigations for the Department of Defense. Fred was a member of the Franklin Elks Club, the Massachusetts Police Assoc. and the New England Narcotics Assoc. and received numerous accolades and awards for his service. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Pamela J. Wardwell and her partner Charles Sebestyen of Bellingham and Jo-Anne Watson Paulette of Blackstone, and his son Frederick H. Paulette, Jr. of Holliston, and five grandchildren, Thomas and Lucy Watson and Dominic, Dylan and Lola Paulette. Fred is also survived by numerous family, nieces and nephews, many friends and was well loved by everyone he ever met. He was the brother of the late Jean Murphy, Helen Paulette, Geraldine Chianese, Richard Paulette and Charles Paulette. Relatives, friends and all are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, March 17 from 9 - 11 a.m.in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Freds memory to the Medway Police Assoc., 315 Village St., Medway, MA 02053.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020