Frederick J. Mason, Jr., of Franklin, MA and Lady Lake, FL, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Josephine (Connolly) Mason. Born in Boston, MA, October 2, 1932, the son of the late Catherine H. (Mehigan) and Frederick J. Mason, Sr., Frederick (Fred) was raised in South Boston where he attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic grammar school, Boston College High School and Boston College. Fred served his country in the United States Navy, including service during the Korean War. He was a Storekeeper First Class on the USS Brownson from 1952 to 1955. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European Clasp). After his service in the Navy, he worked for Perkin's Machinery while finishing his degree at Boston College. Upon graduation from BC he began his lengthy career as a Large Case Manager with the Internal Revenue Service, where he received many merit awards and promotions. Fred was also a Senior Lecturer in Accounting at Northeastern University for 27 years. In semi-retirement he shared his professional wisdom with two of his sons as an Enrolled Agent at the CPA firm of Auerr, Mason & Zajac. In 1955, Fred married Josephine (Jo) M. (Connolly) Mason, with whom he shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Fred loved and adored Jo and after moving from South Boston in 1961, they settled in Franklin, MA and raised their beautiful family of five sons and three daughters. Even though he worked two jobs, Fred always found the time to spend with his family. He was always there for his children's activities. Fred was an amazing and supportive father. He rarely missed a game, a school play or dance recital, or any opportunity to cheer on his children. You could always hear him when he was in the stands! He was a youth baseball coach and served many youth leagues and booster clubs as their treasurer. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations to Maine, New Hampshire and Cape Cod. He loved making breakfast on the weekends for the family, including his amazing pancakes. He and Jo also loved to chaperone school music booster and sports trips. He was a communicant and active member of St. Mary's Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Although living in Franklin, Fred always stayed true to his South Boston and Irish roots. He and the family loved attending the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade and visiting Castle Island. He and Jo took many trips to Ireland with family and friends. Upon retirement, Fred and Jo bought a house in The Villages, in Lady Lake, FL where they spent time with old friends from Franklin and enjoyed bowling, golfing and swimming. They were active members of the Irish Club and The Red Sox Nation. Fred especially enjoyed eating out and spending time listening and dancing to live music at "The Square". He and Jo often took bus trips to the casino! Fred never met a meal that he didn't like, especially if it was a really good deal! He often called his children, so excited to tell them about a wonderful buffet or a two for one special! He also enjoyed watching The Young and the Restless and hardly ever missed an episode. He loved cheering on the Red Sox, Patriots and his BC Eagles. But, while he enjoyed watching his favorite teams, he was never happier than when watching one of his children or grandchildren compete or perform. If he couldn't watch in person, he was eager to watch on-line or see a video. One of Fred's greatest joys was time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than when they came to Florida or FaceTimed for a "visit". He and Jo made so many trips back and forth from Florida to Franklin to attend countless Christenings, First Communions, weddings, graduations and school events. He did his very best to make sure all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren knew that he was there for them. He was a devout Catholic and lived a faith filled life. He set an example of what a true gentleman, devoted husband and loving father should be. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his eight children, Frederick J. Mason, III and his wife Cathy of Norwood, AnnMarie Brewer and her husband Jeffrey of Franklin, John Mason and his wife Lisa of Sturbridge, Michael Mason and his wife Becky of Plainville, Walter Mason and his wife Robin of Franklin, Mary Jo Rett and her husband Christopher of Uxbridge, Elizabeth Mason of Franklin, and Patrick Mason and his wife Leigh of Ipswich. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Grace Mason Rett. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters, Marie Kelley, Janice Lucas, Eleanore Flaherty and Patricia Payer and her husband Robert, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph "Buddy" Mason, Sr. and his sister Catherine Lantz. He is also survived by his loving sister- in-law MaryAnn Connolly. Due to the current times, services will be private, but the family looks forward to a future date when friends and family can safely gather for a celebration of Fred's incredible life. Donations may be made in his memory to the . Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2020