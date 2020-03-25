|
Frederick 'Rick' M. Holmstrom, 65, of Franklin, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia J. (Hamton) Holmstrom since 1991. Born in Norwood on June 30, 1954, he was the son of the late Frederick W. and Shirley (Smith) Holmstrom. Rick had been a resident of Franklin since 1980. He grew up in Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1974. Rick worked in HVAC at Raytheon Corporation in Sudbury for many years retiring as a supervisor. He had previously worked at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Rick was a member of the Lazy Loopers Flying Club, the Wankinquoah Rod and Gun Club and was an avid hunter. He also enjoyed racing slot cars at Modelville Hobby in Ashland. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Kristin Holmstrom Demers and her significant other, Roland, of Crystal River, FL, Heidi Holmstrom Mulholland and her husband, Peter, of Bellingham and Heather Holmstrom Tasci and her husband, Nihat, of Franklin and twin granddaughters, Emma and Elise. He is also survived by two sisters, Priscilla Compton of Bellingham and Patricia Castellano of Washington, NH, several nieces and nephews and many friends he considered family. A Celebration of Ricks Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ricks memory to The Holmstrom Grandchildren Memorial Fund at any branch of Rockland Trust Company. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street in Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020