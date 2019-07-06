|
|
Gary E. Gizzy Sanders, 64, of Attleboro, died peacefully, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Boston Medical Center, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Kathy (Gannon) Sanders, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Born October 10, 1954, in Boston, a son of the late Harold T. and Betty (Shelor) Sanders, he was a former longtime resident of Franklin, before moving to Attleboro, several years ago. Gizzy was raised and educated in Franklin, and was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1972. Until becoming disabled, Gizzy worked as a forklift operator for National Lumber in Mansfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp in New Hampshire, and followed all the New England sports teams. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons, Paul C. Sanders of Portland, Maine, Gary E. Sanders of Attleboro, and Shawn M. Sanders of North Attleboro, his brothers, Wayne A. Sanders of Attleboro, and Glenn Sanders of California. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Kaila and Jaidan. He was the brother of the late Harold T. Teddy Sanders. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Monday July 8th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 4-7PM. A brief service will follow the calling hours at 7PM. His interment will be held privately. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from July 6 to July 13, 2019