George Dowley, 76, passed away on May 5th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 and dementia at the Westborough Healthcare Center. Born in Boston, September 10, 1943, he was raised in Dorchester by his parents, the late George and Helena (Corbett) Dowley, the only son in a family full of daughters. After high school, George joined his father in the carpentry trade working on many residential and corporate projects, including Bostons Prudential building. George moved to the Franklin area in the mid- 60s with his wife Nancy (Gasbarro) where he continued his career in the building trades until deciding to invest in his passion of physical fitness by opening Nautilus of Medway in the early 80s. The business successfully grew and operated for over 30 years. George enjoyed working with all of the members. Nautilus became a fixture in the area that enjoyed seeing multiple generations become part of their community. Along with his passion for the club, George also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, joking and having fun. Volleyball became a passion of Georges and he actively played with gym members, family, or any one in town that wanted to play in the beach-sand court he built and maintained. George always prided himself in having a new nugget of information to share with someone or to try out a new joke he heard. Music was also a passion of Georges, whether it was listening or playing guitar or keyboard. He is survived by his children, Lisa McKenna of Wakefield and her late husband Tom, Craig Dowley and his wife Melissa of Franklin, Christopher Bradley of Agawam and Tyler Dowley of Franklin. He was the father of the late Jason Dowley, who is survived by his wife, Michelle Dowley. He is also survived by his sister Mary Lou DeLacy and her husband Donald of Cabot, Vermont; Lillian Nelson and her husband Lynwood of Randolph, and was the brother of the late Phyllis Dowley and Lee Clark and her husband Ted. George is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Alex McKenna; Sam, Jack and Katie Dowley; Zoe Dowley; and Zaiden Dowley. George also leaves behind many longtime friends, nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members who will miss him dearly. Private graveside services will be held in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Donations in Georges memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 8 to May 17, 2020