1/
Geraldine C. Hatley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Cecelia (Yankee) Hatley 89, of North Attleboro passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Madonna Manor, North Attleboro. Born May 20, 1931 in Franklin, MA She was the daughter of the late Otto A. Yankee and the late V. Marguerite (Weber) Yankee She attended Franklin schools, graduating from Franklin High School in 1949. After working in Franklin for several years after high school, Gerry moved to Southern California with her younger sister Claire where they lived together and sought employment. One of her early jobs was for Hollywood Studios. She returned to the area after retirement, living in Norfolk, Franklin and Attleboro. Gerry was the dear sister of her five siblings, M. Alberta Stello of Franklin, Norma E. Tibbetts of Northridge, CA, Virginia M. Bowen of Norfolk, Claire Oliversen and her husband Trygve of Homewood, IL and Kenneth B. Yankee and his wife Robbie Joyce of North Attleboro. She leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of the late Quido M. Stello, Aubrey N. Tibbetts and William F. Bowen. Gerry was such a loving member of the family, always joyful and full of fun. The staff at Christopher Heights, Attleboro so appreciated her sweet nature and sense of humor. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 2:00p.m. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00-2:p.m. Burial will be in Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hope Health Hospice 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ginley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved