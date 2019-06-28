|
|
Gerhard T. "Gerry"Anderson of Norfolk, June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth M. (Broman) and dear father of Scott E. Anderson of FL, Laurel L. Anderson of Waltham, and the late Jordan R. Anderson. Dear brother of Gail E. Anderson, and her husband Ron, of Plymouth. Dear son-in-law of Carolyn (Cole) Broman of Orleans. Visiting hours Sunday from 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St, Westwood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday at 11 o clock at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road, Norfolk. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name can be made to to Caring for a Cure, Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02214, or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road, Norfolk, MA 02056. Donations of blood / platelets to the American Red Cross would be appreciated as well. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home, www.folsomfuneral.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from June 28 to July 5, 2019