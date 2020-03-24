Home

Giovina DiGenni


1938 - 2020
Giovina DiGenni Obituary
Giovina (Pasquini) DiGenni, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully, in her home, Saturday March 21, 2020 with loved ones at her side, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Annunziato Nunzi DiGenni, who died in 2008. Born April 11, 1938, in Abruzzi, Italy a daughter of the late Vito and Filomena Pasquini, she was a longtime resident of Franklin. Giovina was raised and educated in Italy. She came to America and settled in Franklin, on November 16, 1969. Giovina was devoted to her husband and children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and could be seen walking around the Town of Franklin. Giovina is survived by her children, Michael DiGenni and his wife Deborah of Blackstone, Connie Connell and her husband John of Blackstone, Anna Maria DiGenni of Woonsocket, her sister Argentina Pasquini of Italy and a granddaughter Rachel Connell. She was the mother of the late Vido DiGenni, and sister of the late Mario Pasquini. As a result of the Governors order, with the current health crisis and concern for the well being of all involved, Giovinas family has decided to keep her funeral service and interment at St. Marys Cemetery private. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the DiGenni Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneral home.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020
