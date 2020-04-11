|
|
Gladys (Atamian) Bogigian 97, of Franklin, died peacefully, Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, following an illness. She was the wife of the late Harry Bogigian, who died in 1975 and the wife of the late Arthur Vozzella, who died in 1987. Born December 1, 1922 in Whitinsville, a daughter of the late Karope and Sara (Garabedian) Atamian, she was a resident of Franklin since 1941. She was raised and educated in Northbridge, was a graduate of Northbridge High School and attended Bryant and Stratton in Boston. Gladys was employed at Kendall Mills in the Sales Service Dept. and trained women to work in sales. She then began her banking career at Ben Franklin Savings Bank in Franklin in the mid 1960s. She was appointed to create an unsecured loan department for the bank. In 1970, she was the Loan Officer and Collector of all types of loans at the bank. She was a past long term active member of the Franklin Federated Church, a member of the Franklin Senior Citizens and the Association of Retired Persons. Gladys did volunteer work at the Franklin Public Library, she was an avid crocheter; enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble and Sudoku, along with reading, baking and walking for miles every day. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Todaro and two step children, Sandra Howard and Joseph Vozzella of Franklin. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, James Todaro of Groveland, Florida, Tammy Todaro of Franklin and Michael Todaro of Millville; 8 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Diane Mary Bogigian who died on May 25, 1953, and sister of the late, Dr. Charles Atamian of Longmeadow, MA, Parance Bohigian of Worcester, MA and Margaret Proulx of Nashua, NH. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions with public gatherings, a wake for family members, with social distancing guidelines, will be on Saturday April 11th, from 10:00-11:15AM in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a graveside service at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry 43 West Central St. Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020