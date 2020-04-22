|
Gloria A. (Mucciarone) DAniello 84, of Milford, passed away peacefully, at her daughters home in Pennsylvania, Friday April 17, 2020, following an illness. Born November 12, 1935, in Franklin, a daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Hurd) Mucciarone, and sister to Rosalie Mucciarone, she was a former longtime resident of Franklin, until moving to Milford. Gloria was raised and educated in Franklin and worked as a caregiver for numerous families in the area. She is considered the matriarch of the family, whose home was always a hub of joy and laughter. With her passing she leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will echo in the hearts of all that knew her. She is survived by her children, Joseph C. DAniello and his wife Kathleen of Plainville, Stephen P. DAniello and his wife Margaret of Franklin, Robert M. DAniello and his wife Jacqueline of South Carolina, Mark J. DAniello of Milford, Cathy Burns of Pennsylvania, Diane Rogers and her husband Raymond of West Medway, a sister Rosalie Mucciarone of Franklin as well as many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gloria was the mother of the late Paul G. DAniello. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a private service with burial at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin, will be held Friday April 24th at 1PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the Medfield Animal Shelter, 101 Old Bridge Street, Medfield, MA 02052 The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the DAniello Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020