On the 19th of August, 2020 beloved son, brother and friend Gregory Francis Finn of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at 32 years old. Greg was born in Norwood the son of Jerome W. and Kathleen M (Buckley) Finn of Franklin. A graduate of Franklin High School in 2006 and the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2010, Greg held several senior financial analyst positions at multiple global enterprises, most recently at Thermo Fischer Scientific. An avid sport and Star Wars fan and a golfer, Greg brought intense passion to all of his interest. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers Robert Joseph Finn of Somerville and Brian Mark Finn of Mesa, AZ and his beloved dog Bingo, 4. He is also survived by a globally dispersed network of extended family and friends from Ohio to California to Ireland and all across New England. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27 in St. Marys Church Franklin at 11:00. Due to COVID, masks MUST be worn, and social distancing protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129, NAMI.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
