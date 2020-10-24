Harry F. Hagan, 56, of Franklin died October 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Brighton, February 1,1964, the son of Mary P. (Gardner) Hagan of Franklin and the late James J. Hagan, Harry was a lifelong Franklin resident. A graduate of Tri County High School he had been a self-employed carpenter for many years. Harry enjoyed cars, carpentry, dogs and playing keno. In addition to his mother he is survived by Niece ,Sarah Hagan, Nephew, Alex Hagan, his sister-in-law Lynn Hagan and his ex-wife Maryann Hagan. He was the brother of the late James C. Hagan. Graveside services will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery, Medway at a date and time to be announced. Donations may be made in his memory to the Baypath Humane Society 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 or the Medfield Animal Shelter 101 Old Bridge Street, Medfield, MA 02052. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).