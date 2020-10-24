1/
Harry F. Hagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry F. Hagan, 56, of Franklin died October 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Brighton, February 1,1964, the son of Mary P. (Gardner) Hagan of Franklin and the late James J. Hagan, Harry was a lifelong Franklin resident. A graduate of Tri County High School he had been a self-employed carpenter for many years. Harry enjoyed cars, carpentry, dogs and playing keno. In addition to his mother he is survived by Niece ,Sarah Hagan, Nephew, Alex Hagan, his sister-in-law Lynn Hagan and his ex-wife Maryann Hagan. He was the brother of the late James C. Hagan. Graveside services will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery, Medway at a date and time to be announced. Donations may be made in his memory to the Baypath Humane Society 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 or the Medfield Animal Shelter 101 Old Bridge Street, Medfield, MA 02052. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved