Helen Athanis of West Roxbury and Wrentham, MA died peacefully at Pond Home in Wrentham on January 26, 2020. Born in Boston in 1927, Helen was the youngest child and only daughter of Arthur and Mary Dracousis. She graduated from Roxbury High School and attended the Jackson von Ladau School of Design. She is preceded in death by her parents and three older brothers, Jerry, Jimmy and Steve. She was married to her devoted husband, Thomas Athanis, from 1952 until his death in 1998. After Tom died she spent 18 years with her dear companion Adolfo (Adi) Demi. Helen is survived by her children, Mary Athanis Falconer and Dean Athanis and his wife Susan (Geishecker) Athanis, and her niece Paula Keefe to whom she was like a second mom. She also leaves behind several other nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. A self described people person who always took care of others, Helen was loved by everyone who met her. She had a great sense of humor and great warmth, and was quick to laugh, and to give hugs and kisses. During her life she lov- ed to paint, attend theatre, listen to music, and watch figure skating. She was excellent at word games, and loved doing cryptograms. And any day was a good day if she had ice cream and her nightly nip of Amaretto. Helens family would like to thank the truly incredible staff at Pond Home for the wonderful love and care that they provided to her during her time there. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens memory may be made to Pond Home Employee Appreciation Fund, 289 East Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 or to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020