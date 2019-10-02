|
Helen R. (OGryzek) Wainwright, 74 of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly a longtime resident of Foxboro, MA passed away September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Andrew Wainwright. Sister of the late Richard OGryzek, loving mother to Michele Landry, Denise (Thomas) Nalen, Stephanie (Dax) Bonnett, Stacy (Edmund) Pongratz. Nana to Delaney, Kyle, Ainsley, Autumn, Mackenzie, Brendan, Jakob, Luke. Helen enjoyed reading, dancing, live music, playing cards and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. A funeral mass will be held October 28, 2019 at St. Marys Church, Foxboro at 10:00 a.m.. Private burial for family following service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019