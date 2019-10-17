|
Helen W. (Duffy) Rose of Franklin passed from this world into eternal life. She died at her home, surrounded by her loving family on October 15, 2019. She was 91 years old. Helen was the wife of the late Kenneth J. Rose, to whom she was married for 63 years, until his death in 2014. She is survived by her seven children: Kenneth J. Rose, Jr. of New York, NY; Nancy Rose McIntyre & her husband Larry of Medway, MA; Brian F. Rose and his fiance Kim Thompson of Bedford, VA; Christopher J. Rose of Old Orchard Beach, ME; Martha Rose Fougere & her husband Phillip of Medway, MA; Matthew T. Rose of Franklin, MA, John J. Rose & his wife Florence of Bellingham, MA., thirteen grandchildren (Butchie, Timmy, Rory, Skye, Devin, Spencer, Miranda, Duffy Anne, Aedan, Maeve, Neave, Jiana & Jude) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her children wish to give special thanks to Helens cousin Patty Donnelly of Franklin, MA and her niece Deb Clark of Brighton, MA for their special care and companionship. Helen was the daughter of John J. Duffy and Bridget (Howley) Duffy of Brookline, MA. She is pre-deceased by her 3 brothers, John Jr., Thomas V. and Father George A. Duffy, S.J. She grew up in Brookline, attending St. Marys Catholic High School where she was a cheerleader. She worked as a dental assistant in her youth, and later, as a bookkeeper for many years, most recently for Hill Jewelers of Norwood, MA. Helen enjoyed many tropical vacations with her beloved husband Ken, visiting Barbados, Aruba, Bermuda, Hawaii and Florida. Her favorite past times included shopping, dining out, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Her funeral Mass will b celebrated on Friday, October 18 in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 131 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers , the family requests donation be sent to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019