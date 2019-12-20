|
|
Henry Gerald Bancewicz, 96, formerly of Medway , passed away at the VA Hospital in Brockton on December 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Cambridge on May 31, 1923 and was predeceased by his parents, Stefan and Julia (Chrystynich) Bancewicz, two sisters, two brothers, and his beloved wife Christina (Dodge) Bancewicz who passed on October 24, 2019 at the age of 97. Henry was a Navy veteran having served aboard the USS Albemarle during WWII in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He attended Northeastern University after his military service where he earned his degree in in Electrical Engineering and became a Registered Professional Engineer. Mr. Bancewicz had a long and successful career working in manufacturing management for various companies around New England, before finally retiring from Gamewell Corporation in 1988. A longtime resident of Medway, he was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Medway, rarely missing a Saturday Mass. A loving husband and dedicated father, he loved being with family, spending a majority of his free time at home, or working in his yard and garden, which gave him great pride. Henry enjoyed camping, fishing, travel, and winning at blackjack. He and Chris made many happy memories traveling abroad and spending winters with their friends in Florida. He will be greatly missed by three children: Christina Emmons and her husband Barry of Clayton, NC, Kenneth G. Bancewicz and his wife Terri of Franklin and Barbara L. Coakley of Blackstone. He leaves his grandchildren Scott and Steven Emmons, Heather Emmons Boulier, Devin Coakley, Derek Bancewicz, and Ethan Coakley; step-grandchildren Jeffrey Gibson and Lauren Gibson Rice; great-grandsons Malcolm Emmons and Griffin Boulier; and step-greatgrandchildren Hilary Boulier, Avery Gibson, and Jordan Rice. Donations in memory of Chris and Henry Bancewicz may be made to the , State House Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.)
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019