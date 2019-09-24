|
Herrick Ilsley a/k/a (The Legend), 79 of Franklin, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Louise A. Menenello. Born in Milton, MA on December 20, 1939 and was the son of the late Warren L. Ilsley and Patricia (Goodwin). Mr. Ilsley was a Franklin resident for over 50 years. Mr. Ilsley retired from the Carpenters Union Local 275 and enjoyed riding his custom built Harley Davidsons. He is survived by four daughters Cheryl A. Brown and her husband Kevin of Franklin, his daughter Patricia L. Blais and husband Bruce of Blackstone, his daughter Joyce Boisvert of Franklin, and daugher Vickki Lavoie and husband Brian of Franklin. He was predeceased by three siblings Julie Biedugnis, Connie Haldane and Goodwin Campbell. He has three surviving siblings Phillip Ilsley of Ashland, MA, Lowell Fortes of South Carolina and Richard Ilsley of Wellesley MA. Along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Saturday September 28th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 12-2PM. A funeral service will follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Institute of Milford MA. Guestbook / directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019