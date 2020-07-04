Irene Teresa (Malloy) Henault, 90, of Medway, MA died June 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Martial C. Henault, who died in 2000. Born in Milford, MA on October 5,1929, the daughter of the late Daniel M. and Henrietta T. (Buckley) Malloy, Irene lived in Medway most of her life. She was a 1947 graduate of Medway High School and also a 1949 graduate of the Fay Secretarial School in Boston. Following her graduation from the Fay School, Irene worked at John G. Alden Naval Architects in Boston as well as the Dorn Equipment Corporation. She worked for the Kenney Wool Corporation in Medway for many years before an early retirement in 1987 due to illness. Irene was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Medway and was an active participant in various parish activities. She was a former CCD teacher, and a member and secretary of the Parish Council. She was also a former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas - Court of St. Joseph # 1475. Irene also was a member of the Medway Friends of Elders and the Medway High School Alumni Association. Irene enjoyed writing in her diary, watching the Boston sports teams, reading the daily newspapers, and visiting Windblown | the Malloy family cottage in Rhode Island. Irene was a devoted mother to her four children. She is survived by Philip M. Henault and his wife Deborah of Medway, Kathleen M. Penza and her husband Brett of Uxbridge, Paul C. Henault and his wife Sheila of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Christine T. Henault of Medway. She was the sister of the late Joseph D. Malloy and Margaret L. Higgins. She was loved and admired by her nine grandchildren, her great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church with private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irenes memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Joseph Church, PO Box 557, Medway MA 02053. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).