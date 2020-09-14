1/
James C. Noble
1936 - 2020
James C. 'Jim' Noble, 84, of Franklin, died peacefully, Wednesday September 9, 2020 after a long journey with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. Betty Noble, who passed away in 2015. They were married 58 years. Born January 3, 1936 in Boston, MA, he was the youngest son of the late Clifford and Vera (Seavey) Noble. Along with his wife, James was raised and schooled in Hyde Park, MA, and once married settled in Franklin, MA in 1962 to raise a family. James was 'jack' of all trades. He sold car-home insurance in the 70s, became a realtor and built homes in the 80s- 90s and when he didnt like retirement became a driver for Fidelity Investments BostonCoach car service. Most recently he worked for the Senior Work Program in Franklin, MA to help make residents safer in their homes by installing bathroom-shower grab bars. Personally, he was an airplane pilot, a boat captain and car mechanic. He also jumped out of planes a time or two and had a keen ability to fix everything. He enjoyed many cruises with his wife, loved family gatherings and holiday dinners. He was very proud of his children and admired their spouses. Most of all he was captivated by his 3 grandchildren. He loved to give daily guidance and advise his 'adult kids', as well as his grandchildren, whether in person, on the phone or FaceTime, which became even important during the recent months of COVID-19. James is survived by his children: Lizanne C. Noble and her husband, Peter Molander of Bellingham, MA, Derek J. Noble of Franklin, MA and David J. Noble and his wife Katherine of Old Greenwich, CT. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren: Mari K., Charlie J., and Annie E. Noble. He was the brother of the late Robert Noble and Esther Hogan. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) at the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757 by mail or by phone @ 508-422-2228 or The Franklin Senior Center through The Friends of Franklin Elders, Inc. (FOFE) @ FOFE, 10 Daniel McCahill Street, Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Noble Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
