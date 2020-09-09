Janice Stead

Janice (Memmolo) Stead, 77, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born and raised in Malden on June 8, 1943; she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Desimone) Memmolo. Beloved wife of James Stead for 56 wonderful years. Loving mother of James Stead Jr. and wife Danella of Burriville, RI, Michael Stead of Burriville, RI, and Terri Graham and husband Steve of Mendon, MA. Cherished grandmother of James Stead III, Mark Stead, Chiarina Stead, Jared Stead, Heather Graham and Stephen Graham. Sister of the late Edward Memmolo and wife Carol of Malden, MA, as well as Ronald Memmolo and wife Tara of Loudon, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janice did secretarial work before becoming a homemaker. She was a proud sports mom and always enjoyed watching her children (and then grandchildren) play hockey, baseball and soccer. After her children were grown, she earned her early childhood education degree from CCRI. She had a love for word search books, Jeopardy, Disney and Vera Bradley. She loved vacationing annually with her children and grandchildren in Florida and New Hampshire, these trips were some of her fondest memories. Janice was happiest when spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 382 Hartford Ave. in Bellingham on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
). Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing.