Jill M.(Buffone) Pisano, 51, of Franklin, died peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family, Sunday, September 15, 2019, following a brave and courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was the beloved wife of Robert "Rob" Pisano, Jr., with whom she shared 26 years of marriage. Born December 14, 1967, in Taunton, a daughter of Yvette (Guay) Buffone of Franklin and the late Robert Buffone, she was a lifelong Franklin Resident. She was raised and educated in Franklin, and was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1985. Jill continued her education at Becker College, were she received an associates degree. Until her illness forced her to stop working, she was a hair stylist at Salon 109 and Concepts. More than anything Jill was devoted to her husband and children. She never missed a school or sporting event. Jill liked the Bruins, Patriots, the Red Sox and Mookie. She loved dogs, dancing, the moon, playing cards, going for walks, laughing, Las Vegas, Disney World, Hawaii, disco, and 70s music, also being with her friends, playing golf, and actually got a hole in one at MapleGate Country Club and Cape Cod. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her cherished children, Robert "Trip" Pisano, III, and Christina Pisano of Franklin, a brother Robert Buffone and his wife Mary of Wrentham, a sister Julie Johnson of Whitinsville and nieces & nephews. She also leaves extended family and countless friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Monday September 23rd, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery will be held privately. Calling hours are Sunday Sept. 22nd from 12-4PM at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to ALS Association of Massachusetts 685 Canton St. Suite 103 Norwood, MA 02062. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019