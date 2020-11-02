Joanne F. Boczanowski, age 58, died on October 30, 2020, at her residence in Medway, MA. A life-long resident of Medway, Joanne was the fourth child of the late Francis V. Boczanowski who died in 1997 and Barbara E. (Chesmore) Boczanowski who died in 2009. Joanne graduated from Medway High School with the Class 1980. She was a member of St. Josephs Parish, Medway, as a Eucharistic Minister and an active member of Catholic Daughters Court St Joseph #1475. Joanne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1985 and served for nearly 30 years on both active and reserve duty before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Her USAF active service included a four-year assignment in Hawaii as a security specialist and overseas tours in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. Her USAF Reserve assignments in the cargo management career field included tours with the 85th Aerial Port Squadron, Hanscom, MA and the 58th Aerial Port Squadron, Westover AFB, Chicopee, MA. In civilian employment, Joanne was an Air Reserve Technician at Hanscom AFB, MA for over 13 years and later became Chief of the Traffic Management Office at Hanscom AFB. Joanne had a generous heart. She was a volunteer at the Medway Food Pantry and at the St Josephs Parish Homeless Ministry. Each month she spent time with veterans for the Adopt-a-Ward program participating in Bingo or dance parties at the VA Hospital in Bedford, MA. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Western New England College, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Framingham State College, and she was also a graduate of Massachusetts Police Academy earning a diploma in December 1998 where she was one of a handful of women in her class. Joanne was a charter member of Women in Military Service for America and her name appears on the Womans Memorial located in Washington, DC which is the only major national memorial honoring all women who have defended America. Joannes name also appears on the War on Terrorism Monument located at Matondi Square, Medway, MA. Surviving are her five siblings; Linda Lapham (Paul) of Chatham, Carol Fichera (Buddy) of Angel Fire, NM, Joseph Boczanowski (Carla) of Mendon, Deborah Boczanowski of Medway, and Barbara Tiernan (John) of Franklin, MA; and 12 nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home in Medway. Please visit www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
for Joannes complete obituary and to sign her online guestbook.