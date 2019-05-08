|
Joanne R (Buchanio) Yadisernia, 85, passed away peacefully at Maples Nursing Center on April 30th, 2019. Joanne was born in Milford, MA on August 31,1933 to John and Josephine (DiSantis) Buchanio. She lived in Franklin all of her life until moving to Maples in Wrentham in 2017. Joanne leaves her two sons, Michael and James Yadisernia from Florence, Colorado, and a daughter, Jean (Yadisernia) Pizzi from Wrentham. She also leaves five grandchildren, Andrea, Michael, Rachel, Gina and Danielle and three grandson in laws, Christopher Kalalas, Ryan Tvelia and Cody Friend. Joanne leaves five great grandchildren, TJ, Gabriel, Brooklyn, Vincent and Gianni. She also leaves her sisters Andrea Tosches from Barnstable, MA and Diane Perkins from Holiday, FL. Joanne was the sister of late Lorraine MacDonald, Joseph Buchanio and John (Hot Dog) Buchanio. Joanne was the mother in law to the late Paul Pizzi who was also one of her favorite people. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Joanne loved cooking, baking and she loved listening to music especially Elvis and the Rat Pack. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to her Saturday afternoon visits with Joyce and Betty each week. She was loved by all and found joy in the simple things in life. Joannes family would like to thank all the nurses, CNAs, and the entire staff at Maples Nursing Center for all of their compassion and dedication. Joannes arrangements will be private and are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 8 to May 15, 2019