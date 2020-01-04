|
John E. 'Jack' Crehan,81, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Wednesday January 1, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary "Patricia" (Faherty) Crehan, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born July 10, 1938, in Boston, a son of the late William J. and Kathleen A. (McGowan) Crehan, he was a resident of Franklin since 1966. He was raised and educated in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston and was a graduate of Boston Trade School. After graduation Jack enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in Lakehurst, NJ and he received an honorable discharge. After completely his military service, Jack worked as a parts manager for Northeastern Distributors in Cambridge for over 20 years. He then went on to work for the town of Franklin Department of Public Works in the Highway Department. Following his retirement from the town, he worked for Keefe Insurance of Franklin as a Registry runner and also was the friendly face you saw when you received a delivery of flowers from Hillside Nursery. He was also the former Franklin Animal Control Officer. Jack was always active, he could be found at Planet Fitness in Franklin, or the West Central St. Honey Dew Donuts with his former co-workers and friends. Jack gave back to his community as a Franklin Youth Soccer Coach, and was the troubleshooter at the annual Feast of St. Rocco Celebration. Jack was never a loss for words and was comfortable talking with anyone. He was also a great dancer who everyone would pull onto the dance floor. He loved all dogs and the feeling was mutual. Most of all Jack was devoted to his wife and family, and will be missed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Sean C. Crehan and his wife Elizabeth of Wrentham, a daughter, Julie M. Peters and her husband James of Houlton, Maine, 2 sisters, Barbara Urquiza and her husband Jose of Oregon, & Frances Schurko of Medford. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Erin, Meghan, Audrey, Laurel, Annabella, his nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was the brother of the late William Crehan, son in law of the late Martin and Mary (Minnehan) Faherty and father in law of the late Melissa Crehan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Tuesday Jan. 7th, at 9:30AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 10:30AM. Interment with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling hours are Monday Jan. 6th, from 4-7PM. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery, in lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038 Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020