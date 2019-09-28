|
John F. McCarthy, age 59, died unexpectedly in a small plane crash on September 7, 2019. He passed away on impact and thankfully, experienced no suffering. John was the beloved husband of Linda McCarthy - the love of his life. The two spent the last five years together exploring San Diego, California after beginning their journey as only teenagers in Medway, Massachusetts. He is the proud father of two stepchildren, Travis Pastore and Catherine Seelie, as well as the remarkable grandfather to his best pal, Caswell Crosby. John has two more grandchildren on the way, and is survived by his sisters, Karen McCarthy and Donna Demers, brother Joseph McCarthy, and niece and nephew Katherine and Jay McCarthy. He was the son of the late Francis and Theresa McCarthy of Medway, Massachusetts. A Celebration of Life will be taking place on October 12, 2019 from 11 AM - 4 PM at the Medway VFW at 123 Holliston Street, Medway, MA 02053. We invite all who loved John to come and celebrate what would have been his sixtieth birthday party.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019