John Joseph Forte, 90, of Franklin died April 30, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Evelyn (Kwiatkowski) Forte for the past 65 years. Born in Roslindale, October 8,1928, the son of the late Joseph and Antonetta(Liardo) Forte Mr. Forte was raised in Roslindale and Hyde Park and had lived in Franklin for the past 60 years. An electrician, he had worked for the Polaroid Corporation for over 20 years before retiring. He had previously worked for the Raytheon Corporation. John had been a member of the Franklin Knights of Columbus and had been active in St. Marys church affairs. Johns life was centered around his family. He loved going to all his childrens sporting events. Then he enjoyed attending his grandchildrens sporting events and dance recitals. John served in the Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of Corporal. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and two Bronze Service Stars. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Marie Atkinson and her husband Glen of Milford, John J. Forte, Jr. and his wife Candace of Franklin, Stephen Forte and his wife Jaye of Broomfield, Colorado and Chris Forte and his wife Kathy of Cumberland, Rhode Island. He was the brother of the late Andrew and Dominic Forte. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Alicia, Ryan, Brianna, Tabitha and Miranda. His funeral will be held on Monday May 6 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 10:00. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the State House #546 Boston, MA 02133 or Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 2 to May 9, 2019