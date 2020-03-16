|
John J. Guthrie age 79, of Franklin, passed away on March 14, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christine L. (Donohoe) Guthrie, his three children and daughter-in-law Karen Guthrie Marshall , Andrea Lynn Guthrie, John Michael Guthrie and his wife Lindsey B. Guthrie. His five grandchildren, Christopher Marshall, Kallie Moore, Lauren Marshall, Tyler Spendlove, and Cassidy Ledgerwood. John was born Milford, MA to Theresa (Constantino) Guthrie and John Joseph Guthrie, Sr. He grew up in East Boston with his cousins, Anita Patchett and Mona Herman. He attended Boston University and later joined the United States Marine Corps. of which he spent his life being extremely proud of this brotherhood. He also made lifelong friends in the Franklin Lions Club and was proud of being a member of such a wonderful group. He spent 35 years in the National Park Service and retired at age 53 to spend the rest of his time with his family and friends. Those who knew John knew that his family and friends were his life. John also knew that family was not just by blood, as he is also survived by his extended family, Michael and Melissa Carr along with their children, Madalyn and Michael, Pastor Abraham and Larisa Waya and their children, Saratu and Abraham. John was an avid student of life who spent his lifetime always reading, researching and exploring. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. on Thursday March 19, at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours are Thursday from 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in John's name to No Kill Animal Shelters, St. Jude's or . Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020