John J. Travers, 63, of Franklin died October 16 in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the husband of Jeanne (Peets) Travers for the past 42 years. Born in Norwood, November 9,1955, the youngest child of the late Thomas and Christina (Lawrence) Travers, John was raised in Walpole and had lived in Franklin since 1981. A graduate of Walpole High School , he attended Wentworth Institute and Benjamin Franklin Institute and graduated from Control Data Institute in Burlington with advanced training in computer science and computer hardware repair. John began his career in the computer industry as a field service technician specializing in Optical Recognition and Image Processing. Over the years John became an expert in this field and completed his career as a Senior Sales Engineer with OpenText. John had a passion for working with wood and fine woodcraft. He built his own barn in which he spent many happy hours creating pens and bowls from exotic wood and completing many finish carpentry projects for his home and his friends. He was very proud to be involved in the design and building of the First Universalist Society in Franklins sanctuary and religious buildings. Johns greatest gift was his kind nature, compassion, and ability to make friends wherever he went. John and his family enjoyed traveling and spent many happy times with special friends in places around the world. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Katie and her fiance, Mike Commendatore who lives in Chicago. He is also survived by his sister Cathy McKnight of Norton and Tom Travers III of Franklin He was the brother of the late Robert and Richard Travers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 in the First Universalist Society Church, 262 Chestnut Street, Franklin at 2:00p.m. A reception will follow the service in the Church. Calling will be held on Thursday, October 24 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the First Universalist Society of Franklin Building Fund, 262 Chestnut Street, Franklin, MA 02038.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019