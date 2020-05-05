|
|
John M. DeSimone, 60, of Brewster, MA, formerly of Medway, MA, passed away on April 26, 2020. John was an avid baseball player in his youth, graduating from Xaverian Brothers High School and going on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Merrimack College. He was an accomplished Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor for 38 years. John was the devoted husband of Anita J. (Langevin) DeSimone, he is also survived by his beloved children Nikole and Michael, his loving parents Paul and Evelyn (Annino) DeSimone and his caring sister Paula DeSimone. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.nickersonfunerals.com..
Published in The Country Gazette from May 5 to May 12, 2020