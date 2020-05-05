Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John DeSimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. DeSimone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. DeSimone Obituary
John M. DeSimone, 60, of Brewster, MA, formerly of Medway, MA, passed away on April 26, 2020. John was an avid baseball player in his youth, graduating from Xaverian Brothers High School and going on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Merrimack College. He was an accomplished Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor for 38 years. John was the devoted husband of Anita J. (Langevin) DeSimone, he is also survived by his beloved children Nikole and Michael, his loving parents Paul and Evelyn (Annino) DeSimone and his caring sister Paula DeSimone. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.nickersonfunerals.com..
Published in The Country Gazette from May 5 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -