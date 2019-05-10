|
John P. McGowan, Jr., 77, of Fairhaven, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford. He was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (Innis) McGowan for the past 53 years. Born in Milford on April 28, 1942, he was the son of the late John P. McGowan, Sr. and Octavia (Jarvis) McGowan. John grew up in Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1960. He lived in Medway for 51 years. John resided in Wareham, MA from 1993 until 2013. He lived in Englewood, Fl from 2013 through 2018. John proudly served in the Air Force from 1960-1964 where he was awarded an Airmans Medal for heroic acts outside of combat. Following his discharge in 1964, John attended training at Willys Carburetor located in Chicago IL. Once back in Medway, John owned and operated McGowans Carburetor and Ignition for over 45 years. Upon moving to Wareham, John secured his dream job as a Groundskeeper for Kittansett Golf Club in Marion. Throughout his life, he had a love of woodworking and continually honed his skills through furniture making and other projects. After his retirement, he created John McGowan Signs where he made custom hand-carved wooden signs from his workshop, which can still be found on homes and business throughout the state. John served as a volunteer fire-fighter in Medway for nearly 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion in Medway and the Franklin Elks Club. John served on the Board of Trustees, as well as, clerk for the Medway Savings Bank. Johns was happiest when coaching his childrens sport teams and supporting their extra-curricular activities. After moving to Florida, his love of assembling model boats expanded, and John developed a passion for building and flying remote control air planes. He was an active member of the Englewood Remote Control Air Club while residing in Florida. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Mary Brahms and her husband Eric of Centerville, his son Michael McGowan and his wife Marie of Colorado and six granddaughters, Julia, Ella, Angie, Lulu, Alma and Emma. He was the loving father of John Patrick Pat McGowan, III who recently died on April 16, 2019. He is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Choate of Medway and Geraldine Landry of Colby, Kansas and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com). His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway. Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to the limitation of flowers at the national cemetery, Johns family request that expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Cathy & Gayle Memorial Fund, 15 Cassidy Lane, Medway, MA 02053 or online at: www.cgmf-medway.org.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 10 to May 17, 2019