John Paul MacNeil, 51, of Hopedale, and a former longtime Franklin resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born in Milford, he was the son of Janet (Surette) MacNeil of Franklin and Charles MacNeil and his wife, Russanne of Andover. He was the beloved husband of 10 years to Alison (Gillis) MacNeil of Hopedale. A 1986 graduate of Tri- County, John Paul worked for the Franklin DPW for nearly 20 years. He was a 4th degree black belt in Hapkido and took pleasure in traveling with his wife. He enjoyed scuba diving, snorkeling and hiking and was always good for a laugh. He was a fiercely loyal friend and was always willing to help anyone who asked. Besides his parents and his wife, John Paul is survived by his 3 brothers, William MacNeil and his wife, Patricia of North Attleboro, Robert MacNeil and his wife, Andrea of Bellingham, Andrew MacNeil and his wife, Inmay of Ashburnham, and his sister, Charlene Du Paul of Rindge, NH. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Sara and John Gillis and brothers-in-law, Michael and Kevin Gillis, as well as six nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Ginley Funeral Home, 131 Main St. Franklin. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th at St. Marys Church in Franklin. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milford Humane Society, 289 West St, Milford, MA 01757 or milfordhumane.org
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019