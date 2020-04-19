|
John R. "Jake" Dean, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at home, April 14, 2020 with loved one's at his side, He was the beloved companion of Ronald P. Ronnie Bucchaino. Born October 15, 1941 in Millis, a son of the late Elmer and Anna (Brown) Dean, he was a former longtime resident of Wrentham. He was raised in Milford and attended St. Mary's School and graduated in 1959. He then continued his education at Bentley College and received his associate's degree in accounting. He first worked for International Harvester at the former American Felt Company in Franklin. John was the founder and owner of Dean Real Estate for nearly fifty years. He was a partner at Pipinelle's Restaurant and was the owner of David Nels Salon. John was a past Realtor Emeritus of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and enjoyed a fine glass of chardonnay, spending time in Acapulco, winters in Florida and his summer residence in Ogunquit, Maine. In addition to his companion, "Ronnie", he is survived by his siblings, Richard Dean of Hopedale, Fred Dean of California and Margaret Wallors of Worcester. He was the brother of the late William Dean, James Dean, Hudson Dean and Vivian Dean. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews. At John's request, the services and burial at West Wrentham Cemetery will be held privately. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dean Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020