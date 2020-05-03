|
Jonathan P. Mahoney, 27, of Franklin, passed away, unexpectedly, Sunday April 26, 2020 at his home, after a courageous battle with Substance Abuse Disorder. Born January 13, 1993 in Malden, a cherished son of Paul M. and Lisa A. (Dwyer) Mahoney, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin. Jonathan was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 2011. He was currently working for Rainbow Movers and Landscaping. To know Jonathan was to love him. Jonathan firmly lived the adage that there were no strangers out there in the world, only friends he hadnt yet met. Jonathans friends meant the world to him and he enjoyed playing pickle in the backyard, air-soft battles, riding his bike, and video games. Although not without his share of struggles, he had a golden heart, and compassion for others. Jonathan was a generous and giving soul and was never happier than when he was doing kind things for other people. He enjoyed helping people move and bringing home their cast-off paintings and pictures, which he proudly displayed in his own room. He was particularly good at choosing just the right gifts for other people and knew the true joy of selfless giving. He also frequently gave away his own things to people he felt needed them more than he did. Jonathan was an avid skateboarder and especially enjoyed doing so at Del Ray Beach, FL, where he would spend hours appreciating the sunshine, the ocean and riding his skateboard from one end of the boardwalk to the other. He loved collecting baseball caps, sneakers, t-shirts and sweatshirts and wearing them proudly. He also loved family excursions to Dennis, MA and kayaking there with his father, Paul. Jonathan also enjoyed snowboarding in NH, and visits to Clarks Trading Post and Indian Head Resort in the White Mountains. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Thomas M. Mahoney of Providence, RI, Sarah E. Mahoney and Anna P. Mahoney both of Franklin, his girlfriend Nicole Dale of Walpole and his maternal grandmother Georgette Dwyer-Floyd of Braintree. Jonathan was the proud uncle of Dylan Woloski & Grace Grant. Jonathan fought like a warrior and is now reunited with his Aunt Renee, Papa, and friends Kevin, Kailey, and Cory, as well as other friends he never forgot and with whom he now rests in eternal peace. Jonathan deeply wanted to share celebratory events like birthdays, weddings and graduations, but Substance Abuse Disorder robbed him and his loved ones of these times and memories. Many people assisted Jonathan during his journey on earth, particularly Dr. G. and Rebecca at Boston Health Care, our family at Learn to Cope, and Lisas Friends of Bill. If you have a loved one suffering from Substance Abuse Disorder, check on them until they can love themselves. This is always a battle worth fighting; there is always hope. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a graveside service followed by burial at Highland Cemetery, Norwood will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Gillys House, 1022 West Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. donate at www.gillyshouse.com The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Mahoney Family. A guest book for Jonathan and his family is available at our website www.franklinfuneral.com
Published in The Country Gazette from May 3 to May 10, 2020