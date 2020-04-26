|
Joseph A. Marinella 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, at his home, Wednesday April 22, 2020, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Rose F. (Savino) Marinella, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born April 17, 1931, in Boston a son of the late Antonio & Angelina (Vozzella) Marinella, he was a former resident of Medfield, before moving to Franklin 20 years ago. He was raised in the North End section of Boston, and graduated from Boston English High School. He also attended Suffolk University and Framingham State at night while raising his family. "Joe" worked as a butcher for M&M Star in Medfield and the Star Markets in Franklin and Natick. A proud American, he joined the United States Army during the Korean War, he attained the rank of Sergeant, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 stars, the National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in May 1954. To Joe, family and his country was everything; he treasured time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dawn Pricone and her husband Ret. Col, Robert Pricone, US Army, of Virginia, Joy Cook and her husband Peter of Franklin, Anthony Marinella and his wife Kim of Franklin, Joseph Marinella and his wife Jane of Franklin and Frank Marinella of Franklin. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Joseph, & Catherine Pricone, Toni, & Jaimie Marinella, Isabella Cook, Rachel, JoJo, John, Rebecca Marinella, Grace and Tommy Marinella. He was the brother of the late Sarah Longo, Marie Gioia, and Frank Marinella. A private burial will take place at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin at a later date. Donations in Joes memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675- 8516. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Marinella Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneral home.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020