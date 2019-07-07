|
Joseph E. Burke 82, of Franklin, died peacefully, Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following an illness. Born March 27, 1937, in Natick, a son of the late Joseph A. and Rita A. (Gagnon) Burke, he was a former resident of Bellingham, before moving to Franklin in 1990. He was raised and educated in Natick and worked as an assembler for General Motors, Framingham. A proud American he served in the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War, he attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the National Defense service Medal. He was honorably discharged in May 1957. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, and followed all the New England Sports teams. He was a member of the American Legion, Medway, the Franklin Lodge of Elks and the Nipmuc Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his children, Kelly Fleichman of Easton and Michael J. Burke of Bellingham, 2 grandchildren, Baillie, Rachel, and his former wife Joan (Ford) Burke-Dickens of Naples, Fl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service Monday July 15th, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1PM. There are no calling hours. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Burke family. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from July 7 to July 14, 2019