|
|
Joseph Thomas McLaughlin, 95, passed quietly October 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Eileen Patricia (Reen) McLaughlin August 20, 2019. After 58 years together, he could bear only 55 days without his bride. Joe will be dearly missed, most especially by his four adoring daughters. He is survived by Eileen Dame & her husband Steven of Worcester, Annie Carver & her husband Mark of Medway, Kathleen Cantwell & her husband Peter of Verona, New Jersey, and Mary-Jo Gibbs of Bellingham. He is the cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Megan, & Haley Dame, McKenzie & Abigail Carver, Cole & Sadie Cantwell, Aidan & Charlotte Gibbs. He will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by five brothers: John H., Arthur W., James F, Robert M., and George R. McLaughlin. Joe was born on January 6, 1924 to James Joseph McLaughlin and Ellen Nellie (Motherway) McLaughlin. He grew up in Charlestown and Dorchester, graduating from the High School of Commerce in Roxbury. Joe married the love of his life September 23, 1961 and moved to Medway, where they raised their four daughters. He worked as a draftsman for the Boston Edison Company for 35 years. He earned Registered Land Surveyor credentials in 1973. After retiring from the Edison, he worked part-time for an additional 13 years drafting mortgage survey plans. Joe took pleasure in creating systems for endeavors big and small. He wrote code on his TI-66. He continually improved the family home with his design skills and building prowess. He took pride in scheduling his weekly TV recordings on the DVR. He was a jack of all trades and a master of most. Joe lived with a song in his heart and on his lips. He treated family, friends, and acquaintances to a bevy of happy Irish ditties. We will cherish his memory. Joe will be remembered in funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Medway, Friday, October 18 at 10:00 am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery on Oakland Street. Calling hours will be held in the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber St., Medway MA 02053 on Thursday, October 17th from 4-7 pm.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019