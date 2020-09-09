1/
Judith M. Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith M. 'Judi' Peterson, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward F. Raffaelle, who died in May of this year. Born May 22, 1946, in Glen Cove, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Muriel (Kalbreyer) Peterson and was a resident of Franklin for over 45 years. She was raised and educated in Long Island, NY and earned her bachelors degree at Hartwick University. Prior to retirement, Judi was employed as a mainframe computer programmer for over 30 years at various companies. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Kristin M. (Anderson) Mazzeo. She is survived by her children, Lauren M. Anderson and her husband David M. Matton, of Boston, Paul E. Raffaelle and his partner Pamela Birch, of Franklin, and her brother, Charles A. Peterson of Huntington, NY. Mrs. Petersons funeral services will take place privately with her family. Donations in her name are welcomed and will be used to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Peterson/Anderson family. Online guestbook can be found at www.oterifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved