Judith M. 'Judi' Peterson, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward F. Raffaelle, who died in May of this year. Born May 22, 1946, in Glen Cove, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Muriel (Kalbreyer) Peterson and was a resident of Franklin for over 45 years. She was raised and educated in Long Island, NY and earned her bachelors degree at Hartwick University. Prior to retirement, Judi was employed as a mainframe computer programmer for over 30 years at various companies. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Kristin M. (Anderson) Mazzeo. She is survived by her children, Lauren M. Anderson and her husband David M. Matton, of Boston, Paul E. Raffaelle and his partner Pamela Birch, of Franklin, and her brother, Charles A. Peterson of Huntington, NY. Mrs. Petersons funeral services will take place privately with her family. Donations in her name are welcomed and will be used to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
