Karen Rose Mullin (Harriman), 77, of Bellingham peacefully passed away on January 8, 2020 after a long illness at the Milford Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. She was the beloved daughter of late Hilma M. (Alholm) and John C. Harriman, Jr. and was born in Salem, Massachusetts on October 31, 1942. She grew up in Lynn, MA and was a registered nurse graduating from Lynn Hospital School of Nursing. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, George E. Mullin, III, and her daughter, Heather M. Mullin, the joy of her life. Her Sister-in law, Priscilla Mullin from Scituate, MA; as well as relatives from her extended family and an innumerable number of friends who enriched her life. She worked for over 20 years for the Walpole Area Visiting Nurse in a variety of ways bringing comfort, a friendly voice and a smile to the patients and staff that served the community. She enjoyed traveling to visit new places especially those that included being near the water and visiting friends or making new ones along the way including trips to Hawaii and Alaska. But some of her favorite excursions were traveling the local coast from Maine to Connecticut and visiting the lighthouses along the way. She never met a lobster she didnt like. She loved researching out new restaurants or visiting old favorites going with family and friends. If you went with her you could be assured that a menu from the occasion could be produced by her later. Besides travel she adored watching the pageantry of the Olympics especially figure skating never missing a Stars on Ice Show for over 25 years. She was an avid old movie fan and loved any good mystery show especially solving it before the end. Although her family was small, her caring nature shone through as she adopted many people into her family circle who she celebrated and supported through their joys, struggles and triumphs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 8th at 3 PM at the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street in Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com). A period of visitation will be held from 1:00 -3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Karens memory to The 3 Speen St., Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701 would be most appreciated.
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020