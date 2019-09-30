|
Katherine Kay A. (Grici) Niedbala, 96, of Medway died September 27 in the Medway Country Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Niedbala who died in 1993. Born in Franklin, October 30,1922, the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmelia (Grieco) Grici, Mrs. Niedbala was raised in Franklin and had lived in Medway since 1944. A graduate of Franklin High School, Mrs. Niedbala, a hairdresser , had operated Kays Beauty Salon in Medway for many years. Kay had enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She had always loved holidays and cooking for her family. She is survived by her sons, Richard Niedbala and his wife Anette of Allendorf, Germany and Raymond Niedbala and his wife Wanda of Millis and her daughter-in-law Carol Niedbala. She was the mother of the late Ronald Niedbala. She is also survived by her sister Fannie Pizzi of Franklin. She was the sister of the late Louis, Donald and Angelo Grici and Virginia Dellorco and Dollie Lomberto. Kay is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2 in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 8:30 -9:45 a:m, in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home 3 Barber Street, Medway. In lieu of flowers expres- sions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Massachusetts 309 Waverly Oaks Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019