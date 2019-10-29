|
Kathleen M. Hannon, 69, of Franklin, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at Medway Country Manor with her husband by her side, on October 4, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on January 7, 1950 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Gerard D. and Margaret M. (Fraenza) McIndoe. She was a graduate of Lincoln Sudbury High School and attended Deane College. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Hannon for 48 years. She leaves one brother, Bradford G. McIndoe of Rumney, New Hampshire. Kathleen was employed by Raytheon Company for 35 years as a Senior Subcontract Administrator and worked at various locations including Marlboro, Sudbury, Andover, Bedford, Wayland, and Waltham. She retired in 2005. Kathleen loved to vacation, especially to Paris, Newport, Rhode Island, and York Harbor, Maine. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 8, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will be held at Lake Grove Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019