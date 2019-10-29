Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Hannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Hannon Obituary
Kathleen M. Hannon, 69, of Franklin, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at Medway Country Manor with her husband by her side, on October 4, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on January 7, 1950 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Gerard D. and Margaret M. (Fraenza) McIndoe. She was a graduate of Lincoln Sudbury High School and attended Deane College. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Hannon for 48 years. She leaves one brother, Bradford G. McIndoe of Rumney, New Hampshire. Kathleen was employed by Raytheon Company for 35 years as a Senior Subcontract Administrator and worked at various locations including Marlboro, Sudbury, Andover, Bedford, Wayland, and Waltham. She retired in 2005. Kathleen loved to vacation, especially to Paris, Newport, Rhode Island, and York Harbor, Maine. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 8, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will be held at Lake Grove Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now