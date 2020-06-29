Kathleen P. (Coady) Tero, 92, of Franklin, died June 27, 2020 in the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Tero. Born in Millville, March 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Eileen (Hegarty) Coady. She is a graduate of Blackstone High School. Mrs. Tero worked in the Raymond Medical Building at the Wrentham State School as a secretary and supervisor for twenty years. She previously worked in the Administrative and Finance Office at the State House in Boston. Mrs. Tero was the past President and auxiliary member of The Legion of Mary and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's Church in Franklin and was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul and of The Marion Helpers. She enjoyed music, traveling to the Cape and the homeland, praying the rosary and was devoted to her faith and family. She is survived by her daughters Mary Ellen Powell and her husband Christopher of Mystic, CT, Mary Anne Shelman and her husband Richard of Boston, and son Stephen Tero and his wife Elaine of Mooresville, NC. Kathleen was the sister of the late James P. Coady Jr. and Michael Coady. She is survived by her grandchildren Andrew and Ryan Powell, Beth Anne, Shaunna and Maxwell Shelman and Tristan Tero and her great-granddaughter Olivia Tero. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on July 1st at 9 a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Activities Fund at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 90 Taunton St., Wrentham, MA. 02093. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.