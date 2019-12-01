|
Katrina Marie (Lofgren) Coffey, 30, of Millville MA, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Katrina was the loving wife of Stephen J. Coffey and the devoted mother of their treasured sons, Brayden, 9 and Owen, 5 and dog, Teddy Bear. She is survived by her parents, Mother, Lynn Willis and her husband William, Jr. of Maynard. Father, Steven Lofgren and his wife Karen of Hull. She is the dear sister of Ryan M. Lofgren and his wife Samantha of Abington. Tristan, Colby and Charley Cate Lofgren of Hull. Samantha Tebo of New Mexico and Brandon Tebo of Florida. Loving Aunt of Daniel, Adalyn, Austin Lofgren and Nolan Tebo. She also leaves her Maternal Grandparents Eileen (Ryan) and Richard Mahan of Onset and Great-Great Aunt Irene Ryan of Kingston. Paternal Grandparents Valerie (DiGravio) and the late Donald Lofgren of Weymouth. Daughter-in-law of Pauline Charette of Woonsocket RI, Granddaughter-in-law of John and Rita Takessian of Blackstone. Daughter-in-law of William Coffey and his wife Kathy of Lincoln RI, Granddaughter-in-law of Evelyn Coffey of Blackstone. Brother-in-law of Justin Coffey of Woonsocket, RI and his fiance Amanda Deguire. Katrina also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was born July 29, 1989 in Weymouth MA. She attended Weymouth Schools before moving and becoming a 2007 graduate of Tri-County Regional High School, Franklin where she was an avid cheerleader. Katrina worked at Benchmark Senior Living of Franklin, for the last 2 years as a Lead CNA and Med-Tech. It was here, that she was able to fulfill her passion of taking care of others. Katrina will be remembered for her outgoing, and adventurous personality, her ability to light up a room with her smile and for her loud infectious laugh. She was a New England Sports fan, but especially loved the Boston Bruins. Her passions also included, music, cooking, nature walks, camping, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She had a true passion for living life to its fullest. She was a loving, caring soul that was cherished by many and she will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 5, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin MA 02038. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Katrina (Lofgren) Coffey Children's Memorial Fund, in care of Dean Bank, 8 Main Street, Blackstone, MA 01504. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
