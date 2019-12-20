|
Kevin Paul Clark, 71, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife and three sons. Son of the late Walter and Rita Clark, he was also the loving husband of Gwenda (Mattia) for 44 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Brian and his wife Kelly of Norwood, Jeffrey and his wife Ellie of Uxbridge, Christopher and his wife Megan of Medway; sister Jeanne and her husband Dave of Upton; and seven grandchildren: Brenna, Sierra, Kacie, Robb, Elle, Will, and Theo; along with other beloved members of the Clark and Mattia families. He was predeceased by his brother Neal Clark of Hancock, NH. Lastly, he is survived by his beloved and faithful dog Riley. A Needham High School and Plymouth State College graduate, he went on to earn his masters degree in education from Cambridge College. Kevin was a teacher and coach in the Medway public school system for over 35 years, where he met Gwen. He coached multiple sports, serving as head football coach and athletic director for the Medway Mustangs. He also coached youth and high school sports in Franklin, where he coached his sons. A leader and mentor to many, Medway High School honored him by naming its gymnasium after him in 2007. Kevin and his family enjoyed a deep love of the outdoors, especially camping and hiking. He and Gwen camped extensively across the country, with stops in 46 states. Kevin was a lifelong reader and a student of history. In retirement, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Over the last several years, Kevin and Gwen felt blessed to be members of New England Chapel in Franklin. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 28, at Saint Josephs Parish Center, 145 Holliston Street, Medway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New England Chapel, P.O. Box A, Franklin, MA 02038.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019